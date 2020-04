April 8 (Reuters) - Hyve Group PLC:

* HYVE GROUP PLC - TRADING AND CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

* HYVE GROUP PLC - GROUP DELIVERED A STRONG PERFORMANCE IN Q1 OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* HYVE GROUP PLC - HYVE’S Q2 RESULTS HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY MEASURES ANNOUNCED BY NATIONAL GOVERNMENTS TO COMBAT SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS

* HYVE GROUP PLC - TAKEN DECISION NOT TO PAY A DIVIDEND FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR, AND FUTURE DIVIDENDS WILL BE KEPT UNDER REVIEW