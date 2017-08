July 18 (Reuters) - I-Control Holdings Ltd:

* Potential purchaser intends to acquire 60 pct of total issued share capital of company

* Was informed by controlling shareholders and others that they entered into a memorandum of understanding with an independent third party

* Application has been made for resumption of trading with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 19 July

* MoU regarding possible transaction