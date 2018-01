Jan 18 (Reuters) - I Grandi Viaggi Spa:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 672,000 VERSUS PROFIT (NOT LOSS) EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 58.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER SHARE