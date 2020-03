March 13 (Reuters) - I-Mab:

* I-MAB - ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF TJM2 TO TREAT CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME ASSOCIATED WITH SEVERE & CRITICALLY-ILL PATIENTS WITH CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

* I-MAB - HAS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED A PHASE I SINGLE ASCENDING DOSE (SAD) STUDY OF TJM2 IN UNITED STATES

* I-MAB - PHASE I TJM2 STUDY EXHIBITED FAVORABLE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY, PK/PD, AND IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILES