April 3 (Reuters) - I-Mab:

* I-MAB ANNOUNCES IND CLEARANCE FROM FDA FOR TJM2 TO TREAT CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME (CRS) ASSOCIATED WITH SEVERE CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 19 (COVID-19)

* I-MAB - ALSO OBTAINED CENTRAL INSTITUTIONAL REVIEW BOARD (IRB) APPROVAL FROM WESTERN INSTITUTIONAL REVIEW BOARD