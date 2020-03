BRIEF-I-Mab Enters Into Strategic Regional Partnership With Kalbe Genexine Biologics For Commercialization Rights Of CD73 Antibody, TJD5, For Immuno-Oncology

March 30 (Reuters) - I-Mab:

* I-MAB ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC REGIONAL PARTNERSHIP WITH KALBE GENEXINE BIOLOGICS FOR COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS OF CD73 ANTIBODY, TJD5, FOR IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY

* I-MAB - TOTAL POTENTIAL VALUE OF TJD5 AGREEMENT UP TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MILLION

* I-MAB - PARTNERSHIP TO INCLUDE RIGHT OF FIRST NEGOTIATION ON AN ADDITIONAL I-MAB-DISCOVERED PRODUCT CANDIDATE TO BE AGREED UPON BY BOTH PARTIES

* I-MAB - KG BIO TO GET RIGHT OF FIRST NEGOTIATION FOR EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO POTENTIALLY COMMERCIALIZE CO’S TJD5, IN SOUTHEAST ASIA, OTHER TERRITORIES

* I-MAB - KG BIO WOULD PAY I-MAB TIERED ROYALTIES IN LOW TO MID-TEEN PERCENTAGES ON NET SALES FROM ASEAN AND MENA REGIONS, AS WELL AS SRI LANKA