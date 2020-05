BRIEF-I-Mab, Genexine Report China NMPA Clearance For Phase 2 Glioblastoma Multiforme Clinical Trial

May 21 (Reuters) - I-Mab:

* I-MAB AND GENEXINE ANNOUNCE CHINA NMPA CLEARANCE FOR PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TJ107/HYLEUKIN-7™ IN GLIOBLASTOMA MULTIFORME

* I-MAB - FINANCIAL TERMS ARE NOT DISCLOSED

* I-MAB - I-MAB WILL BE MAINLY RESPONSIBLE FOR CONDUCTING PHASE 2 GBM CLINICAL TRIAL IN CHINA

* I-MAB - GENEXINE WILL SHARE DEVELOPMENT STRATEGIES, DATA AND COSTS FOR SUCCESS OF THIS CLINICAL TRIAL

* I-MAB - I-MAB AND GENEXINE EXPAND COLLABORATION FOR DEVELOPMENT OF TJ107/HYLEUKIN-7™