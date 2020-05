May 27 (Reuters) - I-Mab:

* I-MAB REPORTS INTERIM RESULTS FROM PART 1 STUDY FOR ANTI-GM-CSF ANTIBODY TJM2 TO TREAT COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH -CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME

* I-MAB - DMC CONCLUDED THAT I-MAB CAN COMMENCE PART 2 OF STUDY FOR ANTI-GM-CSF ANTIBODY TJM2 AS PLANNED

* I-MAB - DMC CONCLUSIONS INDICATE TJM2 IS SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN SEVERE COVID-19 PATIENTS IN PART 1 STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: