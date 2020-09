Sept 4 (Reuters) - I-Mab:

* SAYS POTENTIAL VALUE OF SUCH LICENSE OF THE 2 BISPECIFIC PROGRAMS IS A MINIMUM $1 BILLION IN UPFRONT AND MILESTONE PAYMENTS- CONF. CALL

* SAYS ABBVIE HAS A RIGHT OF FIRST NEGOTIATION TO IN-LICENSE FURTHER DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF 2 ADDITIONAL LEMZOPARLIMAB-BASED BISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES- CONF. CALL