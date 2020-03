BRIEF-I-Mab Worsening Situation Of Covid-19 In U.S. May Cause Some Delays In On-Going Clinical Trials

March 31 (Reuters) - I-Mab:

* I-MAB ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FULL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019, AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* I-MAB - EXPECTS COVID-19 WORLDWIDE HEALTH CRISIS TO HAVE IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS AS ITS OPERATIONS IN CHINA

* I-MAB - BELIEVES THERE COULD BE SOME DELAYS IN REGULATORY INTERACTIONS & INSPECTIONS, & PATIENT RECRUITMENT & PARTICIPATION, PARTICULARLY IN Q1 2020

* I-MAB - WORSENING SITUATION OF COVID-19 IN U.S. MAY CAUSE SOME DELAYS IN ON-GOING CLINICAL TRIALS IN U.S.