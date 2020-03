March 27 (Reuters) - i-nexus Global PLC:

* I-NEXUS GLOBAL PLC - BUSINESS UPDATE

* I-NEXUS GLOBAL PLC - GROUP IS EXPERIENCING LONGER SALES CYCLES

* I-NEXUS GLOBAL PLC - CURRENTLY INCREASINGLY DIFFICULT TO FORECAST FUTURE SALES.

* I-NEXUS GLOBAL PLC - GROUP’S MONTHLY OVERHEADS ARE EXPECTED TO REDUCE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 PER CENT. FROM APRIL 2020, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: