BRIEF-I Synergy Says Cancelling All Its Signature Events Until Covid-19 Issue Has Totally Subsided

March 26 (Reuters) - I Synergy Group Ltd:

* CANCELLING ALL ITS SIGNATURE EVENTS UNTIL COVID-19 ISSUE HAS TOTALLY SUBSIDED

* PREDICTING REDUCTIONS IN SALES ORDERS TO FLOW THROUGH AND POTENTIALLY IMPACT REVENUE IN COMING MONTHS

* FOR FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020, WRITTEN NEW AFFILIATE SALES ORDERS GROWTH WAS ABOUT 50%

* BELIEVES THAT IT IS DIFFICULT TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR FY20

* CURRENTLY EVALUATING ITS OPERATING COST BASE AND WILL TAKE APPROPRIATE MEASURES TO REDUCE EXPENDITURE AS AN IMMEDIATE PRIORITY

* SAYS PERFORMANCE OF AFFILIATE MARKETING PLATFORM IS IMPROVING AND ONLINE SALES CONTINUE TO GROW