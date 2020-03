March 26 (Reuters) - I2 Development SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SEES POSSIBLE NEGATIVE IMPACT RESULTING FROM CORONAVIRUS

* AT PRESENT NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ACTIVITIES, FIN RESULTS AND PROSPECTS OF CO AND GROUP

* AT PRESENT GROUP’S SITUATION IS STABLE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RISKS INCLUDE DELAYS IN CONCLUSION OF DEALS, PROLONGATION OF ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDINGS, DELAYS IN CONSTRUCTION WORK SCHEDULES