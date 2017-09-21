FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-iA Financial acquires Dealers Assurance Co, Southwest Reinsure​
September 21, 2017 / 4:04 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-iA Financial acquires Dealers Assurance Co, Southwest Reinsure​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc:

* iA financial group expands its car dealer business to the us

* Says deal for ‍US$135 million​

* Says deal ‍is expected to be modestly accretive to earnings in 2018, to contribute $0.05 per share in 2019​

* Says acquisition will be financed from cash on hand, reduce co’s solvency ratio by about 8 percentage points

* Says ‍signed agreement to buy shares of privately-owned, us-based dealers assurance company,southwest reinsure​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

