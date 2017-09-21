BRIEF-iA Financial acquires Dealers Assurance Co, Southwest Reinsure​

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc:
* iA financial group expands its car dealer business to the us
* Says deal for US$135 million
* Says deal is expected to be modestly accretive to earnings in 2018, to contribute $0.05 per share in 2019
* Says acquisition will be financed from cash on hand, reduce co’s solvency ratio by about 8 percentage points
* Says signed agreement to buy shares of privately-owned, us-based dealers assurance company,southwest reinsure