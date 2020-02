Feb 13 (Reuters) - iA Financial Corporation Inc:

* IA FINANCIAL CORPORATION INC. ANNOUNCES 7.8% INCREASE IN THE DIVIDEND ON ITS COMMON SHARES AND INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. ANNOUNCES THE PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND ON ITS PREFERRED SHARES

* IA FINANCIAL CORPORATION - INCREASE OF $0.035 IN DIVIDEND PER OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2019, RAISING IT TO $0.4850