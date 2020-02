Feb 13 (Reuters) - iA Financial Corporation Inc:

* IA FINANCIAL GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.62

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE C$1.60 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.59

* SEES FY 2020 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $6.30 TO $6.90

* RAISING 2020 TARGET RANGE FOR ROE TO BETWEEN 11.5% AND 13%

* QUARTERLY NET PREMIUMS $2,417 MILLION VERSUS $1,977 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)