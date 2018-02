Feb 5 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc:

* INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES - ANNOUNCES PLAN TO CREATE A HOLDING COMPANY THAT WILL COMPRISE ALL IA FINANCIAL GROUP ACTIVITIES

* INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES INC - MORE DETAILS ABOUT NEW STRUCTURE WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN COMING MONTHS