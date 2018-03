BRIEF-IA Financial Group Obtains Interim Order For Plan Of Arrangement

March 26 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc:

* IA FINANCIAL GROUP OBTAINS INTERIM ORDER FOR PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT

* INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES - ‍INTERIM ORDER, AMONG OTHER THINGS, AUTHORIZES CO TO CALL, HOLD ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS​

* INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES - IN MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ASKED TO APPROVE DEAL UNDER COMPANIES ACT WITH RESPECT TO CO

* INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES - IN MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS TO BE ASKED TO APPROVE BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT WITH RESPECT TO IAFC​

* INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES INC - ‍IN ACCORDANCE WITH INTERIM ORDER, MEETING WILL BE HELD ON MAY 10, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: