May 7 (Reuters) - iA Financial Corporation Inc:

* Q1 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.41

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE C$1.34 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.36

* IS WITHDRAWING 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE COMMUNICATED TO MARKETS ON FEBRUARY 13, 2020