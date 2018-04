April 6 (Reuters) - International Automotive Components Group:

* IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

* AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL

* GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD

* SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO'S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS