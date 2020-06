BRIEF-IAC Holdings Files Form S-1 Registration Statement With The U.S. SEC

June 16 (Reuters) - IAC/InterActiveCorp:

* IAC HOLDINGS INC FILES FORM S-1 REGISTRATION STATEMENT WITH THE U.S. SEC

* IAC HOLDINGS INC SAYS CURRENTLY A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF IAC/INTERACTIVECORP

* IAC HOLDINGS INC SAYS CURRENTLY NO ESTABLISHED PUBLIC TRADING MARKET FOR NEW IAC COMMON STOCK

* IAC HOLDINGS INC SAYS NEW IAC HAS APPLIED TO LIST NEW IAC COMMON STOCK ON NASDAQ UNDER SYMBOL “IAC”

* IAC HOLDINGS INC SAYS EXPECT TRADING OF NEW IAC COMMON STOCK TO BEGIN ON FIRST TRADING DAY FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF MATCH GROUP SEPARATION Source: (bit.ly/2AFEH3a) Further company coverage: