BRIEF-Iag CEO Luis Gallego Says Some Players Will Not Survive, There Will Be Opportunities For Consolidation In The Sector

* IAG CEO LUIS GALLEGO SAYS WE WILL ALL HAVE A HUGE AMOUNT OF DEBT AFTER THIS CRISIS SO ALL OF US WILL REMAIN SMALLER FOR SOME TIME

* IAG CEO LUIS GALLEGO SAYS SOME PLAYERS WILL NOT SURVIVE, THERE WILL BE OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE SECTOR

* IAG CEO LUIS GALLEGO SAYS WE WILL HAVE OPPORTUNITIES TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS CONSOLIDATION AND EXPECT 2 OR 3 DOMINANT AIRLINES IN EACH CONTINENT AS FUTURE TREND

* IAG CEO LUIS GALLEGO SAYS HIGHER TAXES AND MORE COSTS IN AIRPORTS IS NOT THE SOLUTION

* IAG CEO LUIS GALLEGO SAYS INDUSTRY NEEDS MORE PRODUCTION OF SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL TO REDUCE CARBON EMISSIONS