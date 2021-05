May 26 (Reuters) - IAG Chief Executive Luis Gallego says:

* WE EXPECT CORPORATE TRAFFIC TO BE AROUND 15% BELOW 2019’S LEVELS IN 2023

* WE WILL NEED TO BE MORE EFFICIENT DUE TO LOWER CORPORATE TRAVEL, WHICH WILL IMPACT REVENUE QUALITY

* IN SOME MARKETS, LIKE CHINA, DOMESTIC TRAVEL IS ALREADY ABOVE 2019 LEVELS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)