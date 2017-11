Nov 27 (Reuters) - International Consolidated Airlines Group Sa:

* IAG CAN CONFIRM THAT IT IS IN THE PROCESS OF COMPLETING THE ACQUISITION OF MONARCH’S SLOT PORTFOLIO AT GATWICK - STATEMENT

* IAG SAYS SLOTS WILL BE USED BY ITS AIRLINES, PRIMARILY BRITISH AIRWAYS, ENABLING THEM TO GROW PRESENCE AT AIRPORT AND LAUNCH NEW DESTINATIONS- STATEMENT Further company coverage: