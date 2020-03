BRIEF-IAG Says British Airways Has Extended Revolving Credit Facility

March 30 (Reuters) - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA:

* INTL CON AIRLINE GRP - BRITISH AIRWAYS EXTENDS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* IAG - HAS EXTENDED ITS US DOLLAR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR ONE YEAR FROM 23 JUNE 2020 TO 23 JUNE 2021

* IAG - AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER EXTENDED FACILITY IS $1.38 BILLION.

* IAG - IAG HAS TOTAL UNDRAWN GENERAL AND COMMITTED AIRCRAFT FINANCING FACILITIES EQUIVALENT TO EUR 2.1 BILLION CURRENTLY

* IAG - IAG CONTINUES TO HAVE STRONG LIQUIDITY WITH CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS OF EUR 7.2 BILLION AS AT 27 MARCH

* IAG - EXPLORING A NUMBER OF OPERATIONAL AND TREASURY INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE FURTHER ITS CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY

* IAG - TOTAL CASH AND UNDRAWN FACILITIES ARE CURRENTLY EUR 9.3 BILLION