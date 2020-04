BRIEF-IAG Says Decided To Reduce Capacity Further To About 90% Reduction In April And May

April 2 (Reuters) - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA:

* INTL CON AIRLINE GRP - IAG FURTHER REDUCES CAPACITY AND ACCESS JOB SCHEME

* IAG - BRITISH AIRWAYS IS MAKING USE OF UK’S COVID-19 JOB RETENTION SCHEME TO HELP UK-BASED EMPLOYEES PLACED ON FURLOUGH

* IAG - BRITISH AIRWAYS HAS ALSO REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ITS 4,000 PILOTS TO TAKE FOUR WEEKS OF UNPAID LEAVE IN APRIL AND MAY

* IAG - IAG HAS DECIDED TO REDUCE CAPACITY FURTHER TO AN ABOUT 90 PER CENT REDUCTION IN APRIL AND MAY COMPARED TO LAST YEAR