May 18 (Reuters) - IAG CEO speaking to Reuters in Dublin:

* CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’

* CEO SAYS LOW-COST UNIT ‘LEVEL’ IS GOING TO GROW, IT’S JUST A QUESTION OF HOW FAST AND WHAT SIZE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Victoria Bryan)