Sept 12 (Reuters) - United Steelworkers:

* IAM and USW announce termination of partnership agreement with Harley-Davidson

* Says ‍international Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, USW said they are withdrawing from agreement with Harley-Davidson​

* Says decision ‍follows discussions on Monday between international presidents, and union directors with Harley-Davidson CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: