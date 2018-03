March 13 (Reuters) - AK Steel Holding Corp:

* IAM MEMBERS RATIFY LABOR AGREEMENT FOR AK STEEL MIDDLETOWN WORKS

* AK STEEL HOLDING CORP - CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018​

* AK STEEL HOLDING CORP - ‍NEW AGREEMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL MARCH 15, 2020​

* AK STEEL HOLDING - MEMBERS OF IAM LOCAL 1943 RATIFIED 2 YEAR LABOR AGREEMENT COVERING ABOUT 1,730 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT CO’S MIDDLETOWN, OHIO FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: