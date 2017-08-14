FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-IAMGOLD Corp acquires common shares of TomaGold Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - IAMGOLD Corp

* IAMGOLD Corporation announces acquisition of common shares of TomaGold Corporation

* IAMGOLD Corp - ‍acquired 27.8 million common shares of TomaGold Corporation​

* IAMGOLD Corp - ‍common shares were purchased at a price of $0.09 per common share, for an aggregate purchase price of $2.5 million

* IAMGOLD Corp - ‍27.8 million common shares of TomaGold from treasury represents about 19.98% of outstanding common shares of TomaGold​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

