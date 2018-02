BRIEF-Iamgold Q4 Adjusted Loss Per Share $0.03

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Iamgold Corp:

* IAMGOLD REPORTS SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS, INCLUDING PRODUCTION AND ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS, AND ACHIEVES KEY STRATEGIC MILESTONES FOR CONTINUED GROWTH

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* QTRLY ‍REVENUES $291.1 MILLION VERSUS $252.5 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD PRODUCTION, INCLUSIVE OF JOINT VENTURE OPERATIONS, WAS 228,000 OUNCES, UP 13,000 OUNCES​

* ‍ COST OF SALES PER OUNCE FOR Q4 2017 WAS $802, UP 2% FROM SAME PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍ ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS PER OUNCE SOLD FOR Q4 2017 WERE $1,071, UP 8% FROM SAME PRIOR YEAR​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $273.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: