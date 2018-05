May 7 (Reuters) - IAMGOLD Corp:

* IAMGOLD REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS: NET EARNINGS UP 335%; OPERATING CASH FLOW UP 58%; GROWTH PROJECTS FIRMLY ON TRACK

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 21 PERCENT TO $314.5 MILLION

* QTRLY ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD PRODUCTION OF 229,000 OZ, UP 7 PERCENT

* PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED

* QTRLY ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD SALES OF 235,000 OZ, UP 11% FROM Q1 2017

* QTRLY REVENUES OF $314.5 MILLION, UP 21% FROM Q1 2017

* MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.03 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S