BRIEF-Ianthus Capital Holdings Appoints Randy Maslow As Interim CEO

April 27 (Reuters) - Ianthus Capital Holdings Inc:

* IANTHUS ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE’S INVESTIGATION

* IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - APPOINTS RANDY MASLOW AS INTERIM CEO

* IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS - SPECIAL COMMITTEE CONCLUDED, AND BOARD ACCEPTED, THAT FORD ENTERED INTO 2 UNDISCLOSED LOANS

* IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS - LOANS ENTERED WITH FORD CREATED POTENTIAL CONFLICT AND SHOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED TO BOARD IN A TIMELY WAY

* IANTHUS CAPITAL-SPECIAL COMMITTEE DID NOT FIND BASIS TO CONCLUDE HADLEY FORD’S CONDUCT IN FACE OF POTENTIAL CONFLICT IMPACTED TERMS WITH RELATED-PARTY

* IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - ACCEPTED FORD’S IMMEDIATE RESIGNATION AS CEO

* IANTHUS CAPITAL - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REVIEW PROCESS IS ONGOING