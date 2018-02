Feb 6 (Reuters) - Iar Systems Group Ab:

* Q4 NET REVENUE SEK 87.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 85.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍Q4 EBITDA SEK 31.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 31.2 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* BOARD PROPOSES ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF SEK 5 PER SHARE

* FINANCIAL TARGET IS FOR REVENUE TO INCREASE 10-15 PERCENT YEARLY IN LOCAL CURRENCY