Oct 18 (Reuters) - IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB

* Q3 NET SALES SEK ‍84.2​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 81.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT SEK ‍28.6​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 28.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 ‍EBITDA SEK 33.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 32.9 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* FINANCIAL GOAL: REVENUE TO INCREASE BY 10 -15% ANNUALLY IN LOCAL CURRENCY

* FINANCIAL GOAL: OPERATING MARGIN WILL EXCEED 25% OVER A BUSINESS CYCLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)