May 18 (Reuters) - Iaso Private General Obstetric Gynecological & Paediatrics Clinic Diagnostic The:

* FY 2019 TURNOVER EUR 95.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 99.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 7.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS AT EUR 10.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 11.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2ZgBf9c Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)