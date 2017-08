BRIEF-Iaso increases its share capital by amount EUR 9.6 mln

July 20 (Reuters) - IASO PRIVATE GENERAL OBSTETRIC GYNECOLOGICAL & PAEDIATRICS CLINIC DIAGNOSTIC THE :

* DECIDES TO INCREASE ITS SHARE CAPITAL BY AMOUNT EUR 9. 6 MILLION CAPITALIZING AN EQUAL PART OF THE SPECIAL RESERVE FORMED

* ISSUES 21.8 NEW COMMON REGISTERED SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE EUR 0.44 EACH, WHICH WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TO SHAREHOLDERS 1 NEW SHARE FOR EVERY 3 OLD

* AFTER THE INCREASE THE FULLY PAID SHARE CAPITAL WILL AMOUNT TO EUR 38.4 MILLION DIVIDED 87,254,824 COMMON REGISTERED SHARES WORTH EUR 0.44 EACH Source text : bit.ly/2gMGhFL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)