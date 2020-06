June 4 (Reuters) - INTERNATIONAL AIR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION :

* IATA CALLED ON GOVERNMENT OF TUNISIA TO URGENTLY PROVIDE FINANCIAL RELIEF MEASURES FOR AVIATION INDUSTRY IN ORDER TO MITIGATE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON NATION’S ECONOMY

* IATA ESTIMATES THAT REVENUES GENERATED BY AIRLINES IN TUNISIAN MARKET WILL FALL BY $0.6 BILLION IN 2020, 47% BELOW 2019 LEVELS

* IATA URGED GOVERNMENT TO CONSIDER AVIATION-SPECIFIC FINANCIAL RELIEF MEASURES