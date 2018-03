March 7 (Reuters) - IATA:

* GLOBAL AIR FREIGHT DEMAND UP 8 PERCENT IN JANUARY – IATA

* WE EXPECT DEMAND FOR AIR CARGO TO TAPER TO A MORE NORMAL 4.5% GROWTH RATE FOR 2018 - IATA CEO

* FREIGHT CAPACITY, MEASURED IN AVAILABLE FREIGHT TONNE KILOMETERS (AFTKS), ROSE BY 4.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN JANUARY 2018 - IATA Source text - bit.ly/2I8T8vz (Gdynia Newsroom)