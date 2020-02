BRIEF-IATA Says Coronavirus May Lead To 13% Lower Passenger Demand In Asia-Pacific in 2020

Feb 20 (Reuters) -

* INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS 2019 OUTBREAK (COVID-19) SHOWS A POTENTIAL 13% FULL-YEAR LOSS OF PASSENGER DEMAND FOR CARRIERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION - IATA

* CONSIDERING THAT GROWTH FOR THE REGION’S AIRLINES WAS FORECAST TO BE 4.8%, THE NET IMPACT WILL BE AN 8.2% FULL-YEAR CONTRACTION COMPARED TO 2019 DEMAND LEVELS - IATA (CORRECTS TYPO) Source text: bit.ly/2vMdTeW (Gdansk Newsroom)