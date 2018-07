BRIEF-IATA Says New Data Reveals That Delays In Europe So Far This Year Have More Than Doubled

July 18 (Reuters) - Air France KLM SA:

* IATA SAYS NEW DATA FROM EUROCONTROL REVEALS THAT DELAYS IN EUROPE SO FAR THIS YEAR HAVE MORE THAN DOUBLED COMPARED TO 2017

* IATA ON DELAYS IN EUROPE - “MOST OF THESE DELAYS ARE CAUSED BY STAFFING AND CAPACITY SHORTAGES”

* IATA SAYS DATA FROM EUROCONTROL SHOWS THAT IN H1, AIR TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT (ATM) DELAYS MORE THAN DOUBLED TO 47,000 MINUTES PER DAY

* IATA SAYS “THE IMPACT OF ATC DELAYS RIPPLE THROUGHOUT THE ECONOMY”

* IATA IS CALLING ON EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO MODERNIZE INFRASTRUCTURE AND IMPLEMENT SINGLE EUROPEAN SKY ATM RESEARCH

* IATA IS CALLING ON EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO REFORM OUTDATED WORK PRACTICES