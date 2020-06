June 1 (Reuters) -

* INTERNATIONAL AIR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION (IATA) SAYS URGENT IMPLEMENTATION OF ICAO COVID-19 GUIDELINES NEEDED

* IATA SAYS URGES GOVTS TO QUICKLY IMPLEMENT INTERNATIONAL CIVIL AVIATION ORGANIZATION’S (ICAO’S) GLOBAL GUIDELINES FOR RESTORING AIR CONNECTIVITY Source text : bit.ly/3eRTF4L