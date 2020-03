March 5 (Reuters) - IATA:

* NOW SEES 2020 GLOBAL REVENUE LOSSES FOR PASSENGER BUSINESS OF AT LEAST $63 BILLION (IN A SCENARIO WHERE COVID-19 IS CONTAINED IN CURRENT MARKETS WITH OVER 100 CASES AS OF 2 MARCH)

* SEES 2020 GLOBAL REVENUE LOSSES FOR PASSENGER BUSINESS OF UP TO $113 BILLION (IN A SCENARIO WITH A BROADER SPREADING OF COVID-19). NO ESTIMATES ARE YET AVAILABLE FOR IMPACT ON CARGO OPERATIONS Source text: bit.ly/3cHGoLM (Gdansk Newsroom)