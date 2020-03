BRIEF-IATA Urges Governments To Take Measures To Facilitate Air Cargo

March 16 (Reuters) - IATA:

* IATA CALLS ON GOVERNMENTS TO TAKE URGENT MEASURES TO ENSURE THAT AIR CARGO WILL BE AVAILABLE TO SUPPORT THE GLOBAL FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 - IATA

* IATA - GOVERNMENTS MUST EXCLUDE AIR CARGO OPERATIONS FROM ANY COVID-19-RELATED TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS, TO ENSURE LIFE-SAVING MEDICAL PRODUCTS CAN BE TRANSPORTED WITHOUT DISRUPTION

* IATA - GOVERNMENTS MUST ENSURE THAT STANDARDIZED MEASURES ARE IN PLACE SO THAT AIR CARGO CAN CONTINUE TO MOVE AROUND WORLD WITH MINIMAL DISRUPTIONS

* IATA - GOVERNMENTS MUST EXEMPT AIR CARGO CREW MEMBERS, WHO DO NOT INTERACT WITH PUBLIC, FROM 14-DAY QUARANTINE REQUIREMENTS

* IATA - GOVERNMENTS MUST SUPPORT TEMPORARY TRAFFIC RIGHTS FOR CARGO OPERATIONS WHERE RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY

* IATA - GOVERNMENTS MUST REMOVE ECONOMIC IMPEDIMENTS, SUCH AS OVERFLY CHARGES, PARKING FEES, AND SLOT RESTRICTIONS TO SUPPORT AIR CARGO OPERATIONS DURING THESE UNPRECEDENTED TIMES Source text - bit.ly/2Qluhub (Gdansk Newsroom)