BRIEF-IATA Writes To Asia-Pacific Governments To Provide Emergency Support To Airlines

March 26 (Reuters) - International Air Transport Association:

* HAS WRITTEN TO HEADS OF GOVERNMENT OF 18 STATES IN ASIA-PACIFIC TO APPEAL FOR EMERGENCY SUPPORT TO AIRLINES

* PROPOSE GOVTS CONSIDER DIRECT FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO PASSENGER, CARGO CARRIERS TO COMPENSATE FOR REDUCED REVENUES & LIQUIDITY DUE TO COVID-19

* ESTIMATES COVID-19 CRISIS WILL REDUCE PASSENGER DEMAND IN ASIA-PACIFIC BY 37% THIS YEAR COMPARED TO 2019, WITH REVENUE LOSS OF US$88 BILLION

* REQUESTED EMERGENCY SUPPORT TO AIRLINES AS THEY FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL DUE TO DRAMATIC LOSS OF AIR TRAVEL DEMAND DUE TO COVID-19 CRISIS

* PROPOSES GOVTS CONDSIDER REBATES ON PAYROLL TAXES PAID TO DATE IN 2020 AND/OR AN EXTENSION OF PAYMENT TERMS FOR THE REST OF 2020

* WRITTEN TO HEADS OF GOVERNMENT OF 18 STATES INCLUDING BANGLADESH, INDIA, JAPAN, MALAYSIA, PAKISTAN, PHILIPPINES, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, THAILAND, VIETNAM

* PROPOSES GOVTS CONDSIDER A TEMPORARY WAIVER OF TICKET TAXES AND OTHER GOVERNMENT-IMPOSED LEVIES

* PROPOSES GOVTS CONSIDER LOANS, LOAN GUARANTEES & SUPPORT FOR CORPORATE BOND MARKET BY GOVTS OR CENTRAL BANKS

* SOME 2.7 MILLION AIRLINE JOBS ARE AT RISK FROM COVID-19 CRISIS