BRIEF-IBA 9-month revenues at 217.3 million euros, down 3.6% ‍​

Nov 16 (Reuters) - ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA:

* 9M REVENUES TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 OF EUR 217.3 MILLION, DOWN 3.6% ‍​

* ‍PROTON THERAPY AND OTHER ACCELERATORS ORDERS AT END OF Q3 TOTALLING EUR 76.7 MILLION​

* EXPECTS FY17: 5-10% REVENUE GROWTH AND A 0-5% REBIT MARGIN

* EXPECTS 2018/2019: 0-5% REVENUE GROWTH AND A 5-10% REBIT MARGIN

* EXPECTS 2020 ONWARDS: 5-10% REVENUE GROWTH AND 13-15% REBIT MARGIN.

* DIVIDEND POLICY REMAINS UNCHANGED.

* ‍REITERATES ITS GUIDANCE GIVEN AT TIME OF ITS HALF YEAR 2017 RESULTS​

* DOSIMETRY BACKLOG AT END OF Q3 2017 WAS AT EUR 15.4 MILLION

* DOSIMETRY ORDER INTAKE REMAINED STRONG AT EUR 39.4 MILLION AT END OF Q3 2017

* NET NEGATIVE CASH POSITION OF EUR 2.5 MILLION AT END OF Q3 VERSUS POSITIVE NET CASH POSITION OF EUR 36.1 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​