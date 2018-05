May 3 (Reuters) - ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA:

* REG-IBA SA : IBA SELECTED TO INSTALL NEW PROTON THERAPY CENTER IN ITALY

* TYPICAL END-USER PRICE FOR A PROTEUS ONE SYSTEM WITH A MAINTENANCE CONTRACT IS BETWEEN EUR 35 AND 40 MILLION

* TYPICAL END-USER PRICE FOR A PROTEUS ONE SYSTEM WITH A MAINTENANCE CONTRACT IS BETWEEN EUR 35 AND 40 MILLION

* HOSPITAL EXPECTS TO START TREATING PATIENTS BY END OF 2020