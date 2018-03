March 12 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications Sa:

* IBA - IBA SIGNS THREE NEW PROTEUS®ONE CONTRACTS WITH PROTON PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL

* ‍TYPICAL END-USER PRICE FOR PROTEUS®ONE SOLUTION WITH MAINTENANCE IS FROM EUR 35 TO EUR 40 MILLION​

* CONTRACT TO ‍INSTALL 3 PROTEUS®ONE COMPACT PROTON CANCER THERAPY SOLUTIONS ACROSS UK​

* ‍CONTRACTS ARE SUBJECT TO FINANCING​

* ‍CONTRACTS INCLUDE A MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT​