Feb 21 (Reuters) - ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA:

* IBA TO INSTALL INDONESIA’S FIRST PROTON THERAPY CENTER

* IBA HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO INSTALL A PROTEUS ONE COMPACT PROTON THERAPY SOLUTION AT RSPAD GATOT SOEBROTO PRESIDENTIAL HOSPITAL IN JAKARTA

* CONTRACT INCLUDES A SHORT-TERM MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND IS FULLY FINANCED