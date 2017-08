July 5 (Reuters) - ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA

* IBA - IBA TO INSTALL PROTON THERAPY CENTER IN VIRGINIA, USA

* ‍TOTAL VALUE OF EQUIPMENT AND SERVICES SUPPLIED BY IBA TO INOVA IS APPROXIMATELY $60M​

* ‍INOVA PLANS TO START TREATING PATIENTS BY 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)